PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ariel Salgado is still trying to understand how his long-time home burst into flames and was destroyed within minutes.

The only thing that was not destroyed or burned, was a Bible. He thinks that there may be a reason for that.

“I peeked out and whenever I peeked out, that’s whenever I saw orange. I ran to my main door, opened the door, and I just saw flames in my face,” said a scared Salgado.

He said he’s been living in his home on Wyoming Street in Pecos for 26 years, and never expected that it’d be completely destroyed.

But on Saturday morning his worst nightmare came true after getting back home from his friend’s wedding, he said something exploded.

“It feels like forever when you’re going through something like that. You see the fire in your face and your home going up in flames. It feels like forever. You don’t imagine, you know, opening your door and seeing a fire. Like your house has been up in flames,” cried Salgado.

The following day he returned to rummage through the remains of the fire and found one thing intact.

A bible in his living room.

He added, “In the hallway where I kept the bible where pretty much everything, didn’t survive there in the living room area. The Bible is one thing that did.”

Salgado said finding that bible meant a lot to him.

“It’s crazy. I’ve seen it multiple times where bibles make house fires. But to actually see it happen and it’s going through you, it’s just you just feel really blessed and like it. It’s an unforgettable feeling, seeing that Bible, picking it up and I could’ve opened up the pages and just read anything that I wanted to,” he said.

He added all of this makes him realize what’s most important.

“Everything that was lost can be replaced. Lives can’t. So that’s one thing. I’m trying to stay positive. It’s hard at times. A little every day by day it gets better, but it does sucks, still,” emphasized Salgado.

As for the cause of the fire, Reeves County Emergency Services said it is still currently under investigation.

If you’d like to donate and help out Salgado, click here.