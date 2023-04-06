PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Lions Club will be at Maxey Park on April 8th from 3pm to 9pm for Easter Egg hunts, kite flying, music, jumpers, and more.

Easter egg hunts spread across 4 age groups:

0-4 years old: 3:30pm

5-8 years old: 4:00pm

9-13 years old: 4:30pm

All ages: 5:00pm

Something Moore to explore mobile planetarium will also be hosting a STEM based educational experience called “Hosting do Kites Fly?” from 3pm to 6:30pm.

They will be giving away 100 free kites on a first come first served basis. With a limit of 1 kite per family.

For more information, please call 432-445-2406.

This event is free and open to the public.