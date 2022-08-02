PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Downtown Lions Club is currently seeking participants for its Red Diamond Poker Tournament.

The tournament will be held from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on October 8. It will be held at The Social Club at 1510 W. 3rd Street in Pecos. Single buy in is $250. A nine chair, group buy in is discounted to $2000. Spectators can enter for $5 each.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the 2023 Pecos Downtown Lions Club Graduates Scholarship Fund. Any businesses or individuals wanting to participate can reach out to the Pecos Downtown Lions Club through their email at pecosdowntownlionsclub@gmail.com. Pledges and donations are also being accepted.