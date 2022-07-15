PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pecos Cyclone Ballpark kicks off it’s Coed All Night Summer Madness Kickball Tournament Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Cyclone Coed Kickball All-Night Summer Madness Tonight

Entry is free with games scheduled to run overnight. The tournament will feature six coed teams all playing until 4 a.m. for a chance to claim the champion 1st and 2nd place cash prizes.

Concession stands will be open selling snacks, drinks and merchandise. Cyclone Ballpark will now be selling alcoholic beverages for adults 21 and up.

Sign-Up Open for Cyclone’s Co-ed Slow Pitch Tourney

On Friday, July 22 Cyclone Ballpark will feature a softball tournament which will also feature cash prizes. It’s currently accepting team applications. If anyone has any questions or would like to sign-up for next weekend’s event please contact Frank Ramos at 432-923-3191 or Cathy Garcia at 432-755-6238. You can also visit the Cyclone Ballpark website to learn more about events.