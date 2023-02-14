PECOS, Texas (KMID/KJEP)- Citizens will be able to express concerns about proposed truck route.

The town of Pecos City will be hosting a pair of town hall meetings regarding the proposed truck route to run through town.

A few of the questions to be discussed include:

What is the City of Pecos changing on the Truck Route?

Why is the truck route being amended?

Why are we amending the Truck Route

If my business is located on a street not identified on the truck route, will this affect my business?

The first meeting is scheduled for February 15th at 5:30pm, with the second meeting on February 22nd at 12:30pm. The town hall meetings will be at City Hall and open to the public.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and express concerns or any questions.

For more information, please call City Hall.