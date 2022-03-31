As West Texas populations fluctuate because of the oil industry, one city is steadily growing over the years, and has big plans to keep growing.

Pecos has seen its population grow 45% in the last decade.

“If you haven’t been to Pecos in the last 10 years, you’d be surprised,” says executive director of Pecos Economic Development Corporation Kenneth Winkles Jr.

A picture of the new Cyclone Ballparks in Pecos

Pecos is looking towards the future. Winkles Jr. says it has now has just under 13,000 people who live there, up from 8,800 back in 2010.

Some of the biggest upgrades include the development of 300 housing units in the last five years, a new grocery store, $114 million dollars towards a new hospital, a $15 million dollar rec center, and $18 million that was spent on a new sports complex.

Other investments include upgrades to the local golf course, the senior center, and the high school football stadium.

“In economic development you learn one rule: without rooftops, retail doesn’t come,” says Winkles Jr. “We did not have the rooftops, now we do.”

We also talked to Pecos native Joseph Jaquez. He owns multiple businesses in the city, including Airlawn Furniture, Old Mill Restaurant, and Dairy Mart.

“We want the community to continue to grow,” says Juaqez. “Support anybody who wants to come.”

Jaquez says investments like this have been a long time coming.

The planned loop that’s likely to be built around Pecos. (Picture provided by Pecos Economic Development Corporation)

“I feel Pecos has always been behind before the boom had picked it up,” says Jaquez. “We’ve come a long ways in development and trying to get new businesses here.”

The city is also prioritizing reducing traffic on its streets. Because of where it’s located, the town sees more than 3,000 semi-trucks go through it every day, which can cause headaches.

“Our traffic is sometimes, to say the least, horrendous,” says Winkles Jr.

Local entities are working with TxDOT on a loop that could relieve traffic in the coming years. Part of that loop, the Eastern Reliever Route, is set to break ground in 2026. Winkles says it will be a generation before that loop gets fully completed.