PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – National Night Out is heading to Pecos on October 4. The Pecos Police Department is encouraging residents to host block parties throughout the community.

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

How the event works?

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango said that this is an opportunity for the town’s 1st responders and community leaders to interact with the residents in a positive way. Neighborhoods can be cordoned off with barricades that can be provided through a request from the Police Department. For those who won’t have a block party taking place in their neighborhood, City Hall will be set up as a centralized location for the event that night.



Images courtesy Pecos Police Department

“Officers can be invited to attend the block parties to mingle and get to know the community they serve,” Tarango said.

Here’s how you can participate: