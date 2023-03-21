PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Focusing on the district’s plan to improve every facility in the district, the PBTISD Board of Trustees called for a bond referendum on the May 2023 Ballot.

Proposition A is for Educational Facilities and Capital Improvements. This will cost $411,580,000.

Prop B is for the replacement of Pecos High School Natatorium, costing $34,270,000.

Prop C is for 1-to-1 devices for Staff and Students, costing $800,000.

The total cost of the Bond for all 3 propositions will cost $446,650,000.

This bond was developed by a Stakeholder Steering committee comprised of educators, parents, students, and community leaders.

PBTISD can fund all propositions while maintaining the current tax rate. This means there will be no tax rate increase for the May 2023 Bond.

PBTISD will be hosting 10 community town halls which will be open to the public to learn more about the bond and ask any questions. You can also complete a “Just Ask” form here.

For more information, please visit the PBTISD 2023 Bond’s website.