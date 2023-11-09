PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Justin Urrutia, who went missing around mile marker 325 off of Interstate 10, close to the Sheffield area.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. PCSO conducted an extensive search with the help of the Department of Public Safety, using all the equipment which was made available, but was unfortunately not able to locate him.

PCSO says he does have some medical issues and deep dimples in both cheeks.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office at 432-336-3521.