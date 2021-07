MARFA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office found a second vehicle washed away after heavy rainfall Tuesday near Alamito Creek.

Investigators say the vehicle was parked and unoccupied when it was swept away.





In a Facebook post, PCSO said, “Once again, please stay away from running water in crossings. Creeks sometimes have little to no warning signs. The strength of the water can easily take a vehicle.”