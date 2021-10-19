PBTISD superintendent reassures school safety after preventing BB gun incident

PECOS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – A middle schooler was arrested on Tuesday after bringing a bee-bee gun to a Pecos middle school.

The communication began with a student telling a coach that another student had a BB gun in his backpack

From there— that coach informed the school administration before telling campus security.

Those campus officers then came into the classroom where that student was and detained him— finding out that he did in fact have a BB gun.

That gun never left his backpack and no one at the school was in any harm’s way.

Superintendent Brent Jaco says this goes to show how proper communication between students and faculty can prevent a potentially dangerous scenario from happening in the first place.

“This was a very fortunate incident and it really speaks to what we’ve done to promote a safe environment in our campus and across our district that,” said Jaco.

“Students feel comfortable reporting situations like this to personnel, to the staff and then our staff knows how to respond appropriately alerting administration and our security personnel.”

In a statement, the school district thanked the student who reported the gun and maintained their commitment to keeping their students and faculty safe and secure.

That student was arrested and taken off campus by police.