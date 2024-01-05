PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees is seeking community input for the potential naming of the Zavala Elementary Gymnasium. Trustees have discussed naming the Gym after Filimon “Tally” Talamantez.

Filimon “Tally” Talamantez started his career in PBTISD as a coach and teacher at East Pecos Junior High/Zavala Middle School. The school district says many students knew him as Coach Tally. He ultimately worked his way up to Principal of the school. PBTISD says many remember him as a fair, kind, and great listener.

Do you like the name of Filimon “Tally” Talamantez Gymnasium? Do you have a different suggestion for the name of the gym? Please take the PBTISD survey here.