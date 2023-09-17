PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be opening the new Zavala Elementary school this week with an official grand opening ceremony.

As part of the 2021 bond of more than $178, the new campus serves students from 2nd to 5th grade and is located at 600 E. 9th Street.

“We’re really excited about it, we’re standing in our brand-new pre-k through 1st-grade campus, Austin Elementary. It is an absolutely beautiful campus, on the other side of town is our brand-new 2nd through fifth-grade Zavala Elementary campus,” Brent Jaco, PBTISD Superintendent, told ABC Big 2’s Madalyn Bierster in July.

You can read more about the work PBTISD has been doing into improve their campuses, security, and more here.

According to a post by PBTISD, the grand opening will be on Thursday, September 21st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. PBTISD says attendees will be able to walk the halls of the new school and see where your bond dollars have been going.