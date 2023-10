PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be allowing the community to take desired items from designated areas from Bessie Haynes Elementary School on Monday.

PBTISD says, in accordance with board policy, the public will be able to take items home free of charge on October 2nd from 5pm to 7pm. This will be the only time the public will have access to take the furniture.

For more information, please contact the school district at 432-447-7201