PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD has confirmed head football coach and Athletic Director Chad Olson will no longer lead the Eagles. Now the search for a new coach is on.

Details are limited, we are waiting on more information from the district.

In a news release sent to KIUN KPTX Radio, the district said, “PBTISD would like to formally thank Olson for his dedication to the athletic department and students of the district during the last 3 years. During his tenure, Olson led the Eagles to an overall record of 14-17 and two playoff appearances. At this time, PBTISD is currently searching for a new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach with the assistance of Solid Oak Leadership.”