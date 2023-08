PECOS, Texas (KMIDKPEJ)- Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD has eight construction projects including the Baseball/Tennis Fieldhouse, Baseball Field, Softball Complex, and more and the District is asking for feedback from the community to select names for the new facilities.

You’ll find a link to the survey here.

PBTISD said suggestions will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval in the coming months.