PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announced Wednesday the Board of Trustees’ approval of a tax rate reduction from $1.0605 to $1.0200, making PBTISD one of the lowest tax rates in Texas, according to a release from the district.

“We are thrilled to announce the reduction of the tax rate to $1.0200,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “This decision showcases our dedication to ensuring that quality education remains accessible while alleviating the burden on our valued taxpayers. Our team has worked diligently to strike a balance between financial prudence and maintaining high educational standards.”

While the tax rate has been reduced, PTBISD says they are still committed and on track to paying off all debts by 2029, so long as values in the area remain up.

The Board of Trustees also approved a balanced budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year, reinforcing the district’s dedication to educational excellence within a fiscally sound framework, according to the release.

“The approval of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year signifies the unity and commitment of our Board to serve the best interests of our students and families,” said Board President AlexAndrea Zamarripa. “We understand the importance of responsible financial management and are excited to continue advancing educational opportunities within a financially sustainable framework.”

PBTISD says it remains dedicated to transparent communication, fiscal responsibility, as well as delivering high-quality education to its student and community. The district also states their excitement to build on these accomplishments and is looking forward to a successful 2024 fiscal year.