PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be breaking ground on its new Career & Technical Education and Science Facility on Thursday, April 13 at 2:30pm.

This facility is one of the last construction projects included in the May 2021 Bond. The Pecos High School facility will be a state-of-the-art facility where students will be able to develop knowledge and skills to carry them beyond high school.

More information on what the CTE facility includes can be found on the PBT ISD website,

An animation of what the facility is to look like can be seen here.

The groundbreaking of the new CTE & Science facility will take place at Pecos High School on W. Washington Street.

People in attendance will include the PBT ISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Brent Jaco, the High School Administration Team, Teachers, High School Students, VLK Architects, BTC Construction, and more.

For more information, please contact Nydia Natividad at nynatividad@pbtisd.esc18.net