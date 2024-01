MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin is opening scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Foundation says they awarded more than $1 million dollars in scholarships to Basin students in the last academic year, with awards made possible by generous donors.

Students and counselors can learn about eligibility for these scholarships on the PBAF website. The application deadline is March 31st.