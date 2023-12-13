MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – PB Steps, a coalition of energy industry safety professionals, recently recognized some important people within its organization.

“These guys and people have used their stop work authority that we use in the oil and gas industry to show that, you know, to prevent people from being injured or killed,” said Gene McCann with the PB Steps Network. “So, it is priceless in the oil and gas industry that we use this method of our stop work authority. Because if we do not use our stop work authority, oil and gas fatalities may increase.”

PB Steps held its annual holiday recognitions ceremony on Tuesday, with the organization saying those awarded had made big steps in safety within the oil and gas industry.

“All of us are here, we’re working in the oil field and the goal is that we want to be productive, and all make it home safe to our families at the end of the day, so we come together once a month, every second Tuesday at Midland College and we share our lessons learned. We want to hear the good, bad, and the ugly,” added Lindsay Ramirez.

If interested in learning more about the PB Steps organizations, check out one of their monthly meetings at Midland College or visit their website here.