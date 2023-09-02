ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is back in town for the 47th year, from September 1st until September 10th. With a wide variety of events and vendors present, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

All attendees ages 4 and older require a ticket.

Tickets for children between the ages of 4 and 12 and seniors over the age of 55 can get tickets at the box office for $8. These prices are only available at the box office.

Saturday, September 2nd from 12pm to 12am

$9.50 per person

Sunday, September 3rd from 12pm to 10pm

$9.50 per person

Monday, September 4th from 12pm to 10pm

$0.90 per person

Tuesday, September 5th from 5pm to 10pm

$9.50 per person

Wednesday, September 6th from 5pm to 10pm

$9.50 per person

Thursday, September 7th from 5pm to 10pm

$9.50 per person

Friday, September 8th from 5pm to 11:55pm

$24.50 per person – includes fair entry and carnival armband

Saturday, September 9th from 12pm to 12am

$9.50 per person

Sunday, September 10th from 12pm to 10pm

$9.50 per person

Carnival arm bands are available for $35 each and can be purchased at the Carnival Midway.

All Carnival riders must have close toed shoes: riders wearing open toed shoes will not be allowed to ride carnival rides.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is held at the Ector County Coliseum Fairgrounds, located at 4201 Andrews Highway in Odessa.

More information about the event and tickets can be found on the Permian Basin Fair and Expo website.