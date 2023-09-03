ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has been giving back to the community in the form of college scholarships since the beginning in 1975, and this year is no different.

In 2022, the Fair was able to award $30,000 in scholarships. Now in 2023, during the Fair’s 10-day run, the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition Scholarship Board will be awarding $35,000 in scholarships. Since 1975, the Fair has awarded more than 1 million dollars in scholarships.

In 1995, the Fair established the scholarship board to place a greater emphasis on the Fair’s scholarship effort. The board accepts tax deductible contributions from corporations and individuals each year, working to increase the number and amount of scholarships given each year.

Scholarships are currently awarded to qualified young people in 4-H Fashion, farming and ranching, creative arts, youth, technology, Jr. Fair Board, and the scholarship pageant divisions of the Fair.

The Fair contributes $22,000 each year to the scholarship program, with two commercial donors and one foundation currently contributing a total of $6,000 annually. The Scholarship Board raises the remaining funds through fundraisers and donations from individual contributors.

Members of the board consist of a few Fair Board members and interested community citizens.

More information can be found on the Fair’s website, by calling 432-550-332, or writing to the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition Scholarship Board at 218 West 46th Street, Odessa, Texas, 79764.