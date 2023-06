ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- TxDOT will be working on paving US 385 and SH 115, beginning Thursday, June 15th, according to the City of Andrews.

Work planned for the operation includes placing the final hot mix surface, as well as pavement striping.

The impacted area includes US 386 from south of West Broadway Street to NE Andrews Loop 1910 and SH 115 west of SH 176.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.