MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced slow rolling closures which will be occurring on the main lanes of Interstate 20, between FM 1788 and Loop 250, on Monday night.

According to a release by TxDOT, the slow rolling closures will be starting at 8pm and will reopen at 6am on Tuesday, December 5th. Both east and westbound traffic will be affected as crews work to place reflective raised pavement markings.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving construction vehicles in the work area.