ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Downtown Odessa, in all its revitalized glory, is home to a new sports bar- Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern is set to open Friday. We sat down with the owners ahead of the big night to get some insight on what patrons can expect.

The bar is named after a late business partner and brother who died before he could see his business dreams come to life.

“My youngest brother, Patrick…in June of 2020, we lost him to COVID, he was 31 years old,” said co-owner Shawn Rodriguez.

It’s been a long, three-year process for owners Rodriguez, Bradley Marquez, and Jobey Commander.

“We had some delays in the process and we had to wait for the pandemic to end,” Rodriguez said.

Now, the trio is ready to welcome and entertain the community that helped them along the way.

“We are home grown,” said Marquez, a retired professional athlete who once played for Odessa High School. “We are from the area…from the west side of Odessa. This is our downtown. We have a lot of history of sports and tradition over the years that I think, even some around here, don’t know about. That’s something we want to bring to light here.”

The tavern will honor iconic sports moments in history, as well as highlight players from the area.

“We want people who come in from out of town that walk into our tavern to know about some of the athletes that are from this area,” Rodriguez added.

And of course, all three owners want the tavern’s namesake to be remembered.

“Remembering Pat. For his name to live on is what’s very important to me,” Commander said.

If you want to attend the grand opening, and pour one out for Patrick, the tavern’s doors are set to open at 7:00 p.m. tonight. You’ll find the festivities at 418 N Grant Avenue.