ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some energy experts say oil and gas extraction activities could be increasing air pollution in the basin which could then have an effect on drilling and the energy industry as a whole.

Climate and energy expert Jeremy Nichols says ozone levels in the basin have surpassed a federal standard and now the Environmental Protection Agency has weighed the idea of targeting parts of the basin for violating federal air quality standards for ozone. However, Jeremy explains that despite the concern, it’s not about shutting down the industry, it’s about setting a higher standard for what’s expected.

“The key to addressing this problem is to curtail emissions and use cost effective emission control technologies to curb this pollution and restore clean air so that people are healthy.”

A petition has also been filed with the EPA because of rising ozone levels to address this problem from a regulatory standpoint. In doing so, it creates an imperative for states and the oil, gas and energy industry to do better while also creating a deadline for cleaning up the pollution.

In a recent 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate harmful emissions into the atmosphere. Now the decision lies within the hands of state leaders to determine how to regulate emissions here in Texas.