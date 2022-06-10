ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This Saturday, grab a friend and get ready for the 2022 season of the Parks Legado Farmers Market. Guests can expect live music, food trucks, activities for kids, and backyard games at this weekend’s farmers market.

The Parks Legado Farmers Market runs every second Saturday of the month until October from 8 am to 12 pm.

In a recent press release, vendors will have fresh produce, eggs, bread, meats, jams and jellies, honey, baked goods, and more.

Collin Sewell, Founder of the Parks Legado Town Center shared that the vision for the town center has exceeded his expectations and is glad that it’s become a gathering place for West Texans.

“Our vision for Parks Legado was that it would serve as a gathering place for West Texas, so to

see thousands of West Texans come out for each market and support these local farmers and

small businesses has been amazing,” said Sewell.

Mr. Sewell goes on to say, “It takes a lot of hard work from over 100 families to make this short, 4-hour event

happen each month.”

Trevor Schwartz from Schwartz Boys Produce, shared his story in the news release about the impact that Parks Legado Farmers Market has had on him and his family.

“Our first year of Operation was 2005. What started as a small garden to keep me and my brothers busy in the summer has turned into a larger-scale produce and meats business. We are ever-expanding and branching into different markets. In addition, we are in the process of building a meats processing facility to harvest our own livestock. In addition, we also can take custom orders for an individual interested in having their own livestock processed in the future.” said Schwartz.

Starting this weekend you can support local farmers and small businesses every second Saturday until October at the Parks Legado Farmers Market!

