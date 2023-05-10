ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The parents of a 5-year-old Odessa boy are searching for answers after they said their special needs son, an Ireland Elementary student, was spanked by a teacher at school. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, ECISD police are investigating.

The District said in a statement, “Friday, the school received an allegation that a teacher had spanked a child. ECISD police were notified and began an investigation. The teacher is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is taking place.”

According to family, the kindergarten student at the center of the investigation suffers with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that causes skeletal and heart muscle weakness and gets worse with time. The child’s parents said they are concerned because any impact could seriously harm their son.

“It was all caught on video…I was running errands with my wife when we got a call from the principal that there’d been an incident with my son, that a teacher had spanked his thigh and that the police were investigating,” the boy’s father said.

According to the parents, their son was holding a colorful rock that the accused teacher took away, which prompted him to kick. That’s when the teacher reportedly struck his leg.

“His size compared to an adult’s…I mean he is probably the smallest five-year-old in school. He kicked and we don’t condone that, we’ve talked to him about kicking and hitting and told him that’s not okay, but regardless, that’s not a reason to smack him,” the boy’s father said. “We tell him school is a safe place.”

ECISD was unable to release any additional information because of the ongoing investigation. However, after the allegations against the teacher were posted on Facebook, other parents came forward saying the teacher has been accused of this before, that’s not been substantiated by the District, but the boy’s parents want to make sure that anyone with a complaint comes forward so this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re grateful for the action they’ve taken to help us, but I want to find out if there’s been any other incidents like this with this teacher, and if so, I want to know why she’s still allowed to teach,” the father said. “We spoke with (an ECISD spokesperson) who said they had no knowledge of prior incidents, but we just want anyone with a complaint to come forward so that the District can investigate fully.”