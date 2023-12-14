MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This weekend, one local family will be honoring the memory of their daughter, Sayuri Neveah Martinez, by hosting the Gift of Giving toy drive. Sayuri’s parents, Manuel and Norma Martinez, said giving back to others, and keeping their daughter’s generous spirit alive, is helping them heal, little by little.

Sayuri was only 11 years old when she was killed in a hit and run crash in February of 2020. In the years since that tragic day, the family had chosen to focus its grief on honoring the positive memories they have with their loved one.

“In the face of the challenges we’ve encountered over the last three years, our family steadfastly chooses to focus on the positive aspects of Sayuri’s life and the remarkable impact she had on those fortunate enough to know her,” her parents, Manuel and Norma Martinez said in a statement.

They described the 11-year-old as a “shining example of kindness and compassion” who loved to dance, sing, and create videos and was passionate about giving back to the community, even at such a young age.

“As an only child, Sayuri was deeply committed to giving back to the community. During the holidays, she volunteered with her grandparents, Joe and Mary Ann Rosales, at the local VFW, actively participating in their annual toy drives and selflessly assisting those in need,” Manuel and Norma said.

In the spirit of their daughter’s generosity, the family decided to hold a toy drive each year to keep Sayuri’s legacy alive.

Norma said the annual event makes the holidays a little easier.

“It means a lot to just keep what she was doing alive. It also comforts me to see other people happy. She was my only daughter, so the holidays come a little harder…but it makes me feel like I’m still doing something for other people- to feel needed…we were very blessed, even after…our daughter passed away, I still feel very blessed. So, to see other kids happy, families that are struggling, it just warms me up to get through the holiday,” Norma said.

The 4th Annual Gift of Giving Toy Drive will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on December 16 at the VFW post, located at 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, the very place Sayuri spent so much of her time pouring love into the community throughout her life.

The community is invited to help honor Sayuri’s memory and give back to those in need by donating a new or gently used toy. Cash donations will also be accepted and will be used to purchase toys that will then be given to area hospitals and organizations as well as to local children who might not have a Christmas otherwise.

The food will be plentiful, and attendees will be invited to participate in raffles and games as well.

“With your help alongside our community’s generosity, we will be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children in our community who are facing challenging circumstances during the holiday season. As we come together to celebrate the positive impact Sayuri had on our lives, we thank you in advance for contributing to the continued brightness she brought into our world. We too are immensely grateful for your support as we strive to make this event a success in Sayuri’s honor and for the benefit of those in need,” the family said.