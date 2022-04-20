ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some Ector County ISD parents took to social media Tuesday saying their children were served a “moldy” breakfast and they were concerned about the incident. One mom wrote that her daughter said her breakfast was “black” and that the child began throwing up after school.

“My son’s breakfast was the…same. Except he noticed and didn’t eat it,” the concerned mom said. The mom also said she was concerned that the school didn’t inform parents about the breakfast mishap.

A spokesperson for ECISD confirmed Wednesday that the district found mold inside some of the breakfast kolaches as San Jacinto Elementary, Zavala Elementary, and Ector Middle School.

“Upon discovering this, all of the meals were immediately thrown away and cereal was served. School leaders and campus nurses were alerted to watch for students who might become sick. When the school day ended, no reports of illnesses had come in at any of the schools and all kids seemed well; despite that we should have called parents to make them aware of the situation,” the district said in a statement.

The kolaches in question are a “very popular” item, according to the district and more than 350,000 have been served this school year. Despite that, the district said no more will be served this year. Additionally, the district said the items will be inspected moving forward.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to remove them from the menu for the rest of this year. If they are served in the future, a few servings from each case will be opened and inspected before being sent out to our kitchens. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and recognize the need to communicate effectively with parents,” the statement concluded.