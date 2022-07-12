ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two parents are behind bars after police say they caused the death of their seven-month-old baby.

Around 12:52 p.m. on July 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department as well as Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments at 4421 E 52nd Street after the baby was found dead. Investigators said the infant sustained physical injuries while in the care, custody, and control of the parents.

Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, have been charged with Injury to a Child. Gammage was also arrested on a warrant out of Andrews County on a charge of Child Sexual Assault.

A mugshot for Pierson was not immediately available, but a mug shot for Gammage was found in a search of Andrews County jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.