FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Paisano Pete, the 11-foot-tall roadrunner statue, has been a recognizable attraction in the middle of Fort Stockton since 1979, at the corner of North Main Street and East Dickinson Boulevard.

Originally purchased from a Wisconsin company for $6,250, the fiberglass statue was the center of a “Name the Roadrunner” contest, with a $50 prize to the best suggestion.

At 11 feet tall and 22 feet long, the statue was the world’s largest roadrunner, until a larger one was created in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1993, standing at 20 feet tall and 40 feet long.

Paisano Pete was named the “Town Mascot” in the September 2011 issue of Texas Highway’s magazine and is one of the most recognizable roadside attractions in the southwest, according to roadtrippers.com.