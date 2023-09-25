LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech linebackers and former Midland Legacy Rebels Trent Low and Wesley Smith are both out for the season due to injuries, according to Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

McGuire announced after the Red Raiders’ week three matchup against Tarleton State that junior Low would be out for the season with an unspecific knee injury.

Smith, a sophomore, was announced to be out for the season Monday after Tech’s loss to West Virginia with an injury to his latissimus dorsi that he suffered against Tarleton State while making a tackle. McGuire said Smith has an appointment on Tuesday to determine steps forward.

Smith was one of only two true freshmen to play more than four games in 2022 for the Red Raiders. This season, Smith recorded three tackles including a tackle for a loss against Oregon. Low appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders in 2022. He made one appearance this year in Tech’s season opener against Wyoming where he recorded four tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Both Smith and Low were expected to have bigger roles on the Texas Tech defense this season after junior Jacob Rodriguez suffered an injury in week one against Wyoming.

“I don’t know if I’ve had as many freak [injuries],” McGuire said Monday. “Some of this happens just because it’s football, but we’ve had some crazy ones.”

Smith and Low join a long list of injured Red Raiders, including starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who left the game against West Virginia with a fractured fibula. The injury will require surgery and McGuire expects Shough to be out six to eight weeks, or more.

Backup Behren Morton will start against his former teammate at quarterback on Saturday when the Red Raiders host Houston and former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith. Kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium is at 2:30 p.m.