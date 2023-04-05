ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Videos and images have been circulating Facebook showing a part of Ector County that is “overrun” with dogs. Now many in the community are trying to get more help from the County.

Dog Rescue R Us said its organization has been trying to help for years.

“In the fifteen years I’ve been in rescue, I have never seen the problem as bad as it is now,” said President and Co-Founder of DRRU, Shawn Blair.

The post showed what looked to be more than 100 dogs, all neglected and used for breeding for many years. Many organizations, like DRRU, have been called to Pleasant Farms in Ector County to help rescue the neglected animals.

Blair said this isn’t something new, she said DRRU specifically, has been working on this problem at this location for more than two years.

“You know, we were able to move approximately 200 dogs off his property in two years, you know, we sent them all over the country, they have wonderful lives now,” she exclaimed.

She said it’s been hard, trying to save them when all shelters and foster cares are overrun with dogs. Because of that, the dogs can’t just be taken into foster care, and so, the only other option at the time is to vaccinate and make sure the dogs are surviving.

Blair explained, “Because, you don’t know what these other dogs have, right? You don’t want to contaminate all your foster homes.”

She said this last rescue mission resulted in more chaos.

“This time around, that’s what happened with a lot of these people that took the dogs right off the property, they took the dogs with parvo,” she added.

Blair mentioned, it’s frustrating to see that the County and local law enforcement haven’t stepped in to make a difference.

“Until the authorities either, put the man in jail for abuse and neglect, or forbid him from having any more animals, it’s not going to stop,” yelled Blair.

Now, Sheriff Griffis, with ECSO, said he was unaware of the situation, until the viral post, but is now working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“Animal Control people have had discussions with members of the commissioners court in reference to trying to get some laws put into place, ordinances if you will, so we can hold people accountable in situations like that, and try to prevent them from happening again,” he said.

Griffis said even if they work to make a change, it’s unfortunately very hard to save all the dogs.

“The problem is getting people to take all those dogs, the rescues,” he said.

“And we would much rather find a home for those dogs, then putting them to sleep. You know, dogs are better people than most people,” he laughed.

Griffis emphasized this is a situation that got out of hand before Animal Control could take any action and mentioned ECSO is writing up a report and presenting it to the prosecutors office.

And both continued to add that if you see something, say something, because no one can act if they don’t know about the problem.