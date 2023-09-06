ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Odessans for a brighter future,” a political action committee, held an event Wednesday with the goal of giving people insight into their mission.

“Our committee is formed, made up of many of the members that were part of the community bond committee that worked on the bond and made the presentation. In addition, we have people from all walks of life that are supporting that. The purpose of the committee is to promote the bond and inform the public of what all the bond includes and what it consists of and we believe in it and we think it’s a very very good answer to address some of the needs.”

Opposers of Ector County ISD’s bond proposal say that it’s going to cost too much out of the taxpayers’ pockets.

ECISD has recently put three propositions on the ballot, totaling more than $436 million dollars and will not require a tax increase.

If passed, proposition A will bring money to build a CTE Center, a new middle school, and make district-wide repairs.

Proposition B would set aside money for improvements at Ratliff Stadium.

While Proposition C would build new indoor practice facilities at local high schools.

ECISD says the money can be allocated without raising the current $1.18 tax rate.

The last day to register to vote is October 10th, with early voting beginning on October 23rd, running through November 3rd, and Election Day being on November 7th.