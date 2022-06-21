OZONA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ozona and Crockett County are featured in a documentary about the prescribed burn performed during its recent Land Stewardship Blowout. In February of this year, the Ozona Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Wild Spirit Wild Places and other land stewardship organizations.

Groups joined together to conduct the prescribed burn training and conservation education event in Ozona. In a recent news release, organizers said that the purpose of the Ozona Land Stewardship Blowout was to educate local residents, landowners, and visitors from around the state about responsible land stewardship and the many benefits of prescribed fire.

A total of 150 people completed the prescribed burn training sessions and attended seminars given by more than 15 professional instructors in conservation fields,

According to the news release, nearly 65 acres underwent a prescribed burn to maintain and improve the grassland ecosystem on the Bagget Ranch south of Ozona. Multiple organizations and agencies allowed the Wild Spirit Wild Places to perform work in the Texas land conservation space and create opportunities for community connection and engagement.

Wild Spirit Wild Places is the non-profit arm of Texas-based Desert Door Distillery.

Organizations that participated are as followed:

-Ozona Chamber of Commerce

-Baggett Family Limited Partnership (owner of the ranch where the prescribed fire took place)

-Texas A & M Forest Service

-Texas AgriLife Extension/Prairie Project

-Quail Forever, Crockett County Volunteer Fire Department

-Devils River Conservancy, Borderlands Research Institute

-Texas Agricultural Land Trust

-Crockett County 4H, Society for Range Management (Texas Section)

-International Dark Skies Association (Texas Chapter)

-Texas Parks & Wildlife

-Upper Llano Prescribed Burn Association,

-Western Edwards Plateau Prescribed Burn Association

-Spoke Hollow Outfitters

-San Antonio Zoo and Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue



The event was made possible by local support including Ozona Bank, Crockett County Soil & Water Conservation District, Triple C Hardware, Knights of Columbus, Hitching Post Steakhouse, and G & H Rentals.

You can watch the documentary here.