ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last week, we brought you the update of the dog that died in the back on a Midland Animal Services truck. Well today, the owners of the dog, Sire, are speaking out after the sudden loss of their furry friend.

The family is heartbroken but wants to thank the city for their efforts to fix the problem.

“We had him for ten years. He was supposed to die in his living room, in the comfort of his own home.”

Will Redfern Jr. said his nine-year-old dog, Sire, became aggressive inside a local vet and was picked up by Midland Animal Services soon after.

He said the officer was doing paperwork and left the dog in the back of the vehicle, and when they returned, found Sire dead.

Now Will and his family want justice and for others to be aware of the situation.

On Thursday, June 8, Redfern received a call from Midland Animal Services that an officer was called to a local vet clinic to investigate a dog bite to one of the employees.

Will said his mom had taken Sire to the vet while he was out of town.

“He started growling, well she got impatient, and tried to grab the leash. Well he put his hand towards my mother, and he bit her arm, he broke the skin,” said Refren.

Sire was taken into the truck while the animal services officer gathered information on the case.

Redfern grew angry with the call, “It’s not a dog you just scooped up off the street that’s causing terror in the neighborhood, and even if it was, you still don’t treat dogs like that.”

When the officer returned to the truck, after what Will and Midland Animal Services confirmed was an hour, Sire was found dead.

“He told me, that he finished up his paper work and that when he went to go get the dog out, the dog was dead. I was angry and hurt. Very hurt!” yelled Redfern.

Will said being a bulldog-pitbull mix, Sire’s throat would swell in the heat, and after an hour in the back of the truck, it swelled up and closed his throat.

“That’s ridiculous,” Redfern said as he shook his head. “Doesn’t matter if that’s a dog or a human! You know, a bully they have adenoids. So, whenever they get hot and overheated, their throats swell up, they can’t breathe, so he has to be ventilated at all times.”

Will and family are devastated since the loss and just hope others are aware of the dangers heat can have on your furry friends.

“We like to grieve. Our misery doesn’t like company, we’re not these type of people, we don’t ask for any recognition,” he paused. “But I think people need to know, if your dog is, doesn’t matter who it is, if they’re going anywhere with anybody, and you love him, you need to ensure that the safety of the dog is priority, because no one else is going to do it for you.”

He said while Sire is gone, his name will live on.

“It’s a family member, really. I really looked at dogs like this before, but he’s really changed my whole life, my whole outlook on having a pet.”

Will also added he would like to extend his thank you to the people of Midland who have been there to support him and his family through the sudden loss, and thank the City of Midland for their efforts in this case.

As of now Midland Animal Services is still conducting an internal investigation.