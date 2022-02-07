MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local drivers in the city of Midland are concerned about their safety. Loop 250 near Midland Dr. has not been worked on since 1997 according to ARTBABridgereport.org. On the report, there isn’t known of any issues but local drivers are worried anything happens to them driving on the overpass. Pamela Rowel said, “It’s very concerning… it would be very scary if it collapsed being under it or on it either way.”

Furthermore, local drivers are wondering why it hasn’t been fixed and where are there tax money going? Martha Watson said, “what is happening with infrastructure money? what is happening there? at the state level.” “my taxes are going in at least partially to cover those expenses and get them fixed… if it doesn’t what are my taxes going to?”

The city of midland is now taking action… It released a statement saying,

“the city of midland has received a bridge inspection report from TXDOT. Our engineering department is reviewing the items within the report. We are working with TXDOT to address the needs of city-owned bridges identified by the inspection. We have engaged outside engineering firms to provide design for locations that may require invasive work. “

Some of the bridges ARTBABridgereport.org released that have not been worked on in Midland County are: