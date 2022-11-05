ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pat’s Place in reference to an ambulance run. At the scene, investigators found gunshot victims- those victims were taken to Medical Center Hospital where one person later died. The exact number of those injured has not yet been released.

Witnesses said the victims were shot outside the bar in a “drive-by” shooting; the shooting did not occur inside the bar.

Investigators soon identified a suspect and, with the help of the Odessa Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in the 7200 block of Cross B a little after 6:00 a.m. on November 5. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.