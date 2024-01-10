MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing eastbound and westbound Interstate frontage roads overnight this week, as crews work to install glare screens for nighttime driving, according to a release.

The eastbound frontage road between Sunglo and Cotton Flat will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th from 9pm to 11pm. The eastbound right main lane will also be closed at the Cotton Flat bridge site during this time.

The westbound frontage road between Camp Dr. and Cotton Flat will be closed from Wednesday, January 10th at 11pm until 1am on Thursday, January 11th. The westbound right main lane will also be closed at Cotton Flat and the Horseshoe Arena driveway during this time.

Drivers are being asked to watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles, expecting delays and using an alternate route if possible, during this construction.