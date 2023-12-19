MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound left lane overnight Tuesday as crews work on milling and removing old pavement material.

According to a release from TxDOT, the westbound left lane from FM 1788 to one mile east of FM 1788 will be closed from 7pm on Tuesday, December 19th until 5am on Wednesday, December 20th.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible. Drivers should also obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in the work zone.