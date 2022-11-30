ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators responding to an overdose said they found him in possession of multiple cartridges of THC. 18-year-old Ryan Eubanks has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4800 block of E University Boulevard after someone called 911 and said an overdose victim needed help. At the scene, officers decided to search a Ford Ranger after smelling marijuana. Investigators said they found four cartridges containing THC hidden inside a box of peaches.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Eubanks, told officers the cartridges belonged to him. Eubanks was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $20,000 bond.