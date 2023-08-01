ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after officers with the Odessa Police Department had to perform CPS on an overdose victim. Tanya Thanh Nguyen, 47, and Son Thai Tran Sr., 51, have both been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

According to court documents, on July 29, officers were called to a home on Tropicana Avenue where they found a 30-year-old overdose victim on the floor not breathing. Officers began CPR on the woman, and she was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. While searching the house for more victims, investigators said they found Nguyen and Tran, the homeowners, hiding in a back room.

Also in the home, officers reportedly found 16.9 ounces of marijuana, folded dollar bills with more than three grams of cocaine inside, a small bag of cocaine, and 177 grams of TCH gummies.

The couple were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released on bond.