ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations.

Because of this, it’s having an impact on regular check-ups. A lot of parents said they are frustrated trying to book a doctor’s appointment for their children.

We spoke to a parent who expressed her concerns.

“I got to the point where I was willing to go out of town to Andrews, Rankin, I was even willing to go to Lubbock for a 12-month checkup,” said Aris Lara of Odessa.

She said thankfully, her daughter has not contracted the virus, but says the situation is still concerning.

“It does worry me because I remember just going to the doctor and just taking you in and now you have to call, have to wake early in the morning and call and call or be on hold… for them to tell you we don’t have an appointment until next month,” she said.

Having a child myself, (Ozzy Mora) I went ahead and called a few pediatric offices across the Basin to schedule my daughter for a wellness check. I can firmly confirm it is a waiting game.

Below are only the responses of two of my several phone calls:

“Do you happen to have any wellness checks available? You are not scheduling new patients right now?”

“Hi… do you have any appointments available for wellness checks? The next opening is in March?”

Pediatrician Dr. Atul Poudel with Healthy Kids Clinic at the MCH Family Health Clinic said their office is currently overwhelmed by the number of kids coming in to be seen because of either COVID-19 of the flu.

“We are getting a lot of calls and we are not able to fit everyone,” said Dr. Poudel. “”In our office we see around 40 to 50 patients a day and now we are seeing 15 to 20 (COVID-19) cases every day.”

Dr. Poudel said there hasn’t been a confirmed Omicron variant case at his clinic, but said he is seeing some sort of pattern.

“We are also seeing kids from daycares, there is an aggregation of a lot of small kids,” he said.

He said it’s worrisome because only children five and over are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. While Omicron rages through the community, children’s wellness checks have been impacted.

“The wellness spots are getting less and less,” Dr. Poudel said. He also said the clinic is backed up at least to three months for wellness checks and yearly vaccinations. Dr. Poudel said there is a process the clinic follows to prioritize who gets seen first.

“We have a protocol we follow, to go through the symptoms that you know is at highest priority to be seen at the clinic versus who can wait a few days or hours,” he said.

But his biggest concerns are infants.

“They don’t have the immune system to fight anything and if they look a little sick or have a little trouble breathing … then we send them to the hospital,” he said.

At last check, there have only been three pediatric hospitalizations at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa this year. Keep in mind, this number may have changed by the time this story aired.

So, when should you pick up the phone and call your child’s pediatrician?

“If you think your child is having an upper respiratory infection, runny rose, trouble breathing, baking cough… you need to call your doctor right away,” Dr. Poudel said.

If you plan on scheduling a doctor’s appointment, you may want to also look for other options.

And one last message from Aris Lara:

“Don’t give up, do not hang up when they have you on the line … call other doctors and use google,” said Lara.