STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered two large groups of migrants, including 42 “unaccompanied” children.

Thursday morning, Rio Grande City agents found two large groups in Starr County, according to a release from United States Customs and Border Protection.

A total of 355 migrants were arrested in the human smuggling attempt.

The group included 181 single adults, 132 family members, and 42 unaccompanied children.



Courtesy: The United States Customs and Border Protection

All subjects were processed accordingly.

