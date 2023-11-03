The annual Permian Basin Out of The Darkness Community Walk will be held in Odessa this Saturday morning. This is a fundraiser that supports suicide prevention awareness, hosted by The West Texas chapter of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the largest chapter in the country. The walk, which will be emceed by Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips at Memorial Garden Park, starts at 10:00 am with sign-ups starting at 9:00 am. You can register for this event and donate if you wish at supporting.afsp.org.

To find even more information on Facebook, you can visit the page, “American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Texas Chapter” and locate the event, “Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk.”