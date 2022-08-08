MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victims involved in a Greyhound bus crash this morning in Midland have slowly made their way from the hospital back to the scene of the crash, where another bus is waiting to take them to their destinations. Now a traveler aboard the bus this morning is speaking out about the incident.

Raymond Moore, of Mississippi, was making his way to California and said the bus driver had just dropped off a few people prior to the crash- he claimed that driver was “out of control”.

“The bus driver was like all out of control, saying she was going to kick people off the bus and stuff like that…next thing you know, bam! It was hard, everybody hit,” Moore said.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. on CR 127 when the driver, who was exiting a Pilot truck stop, failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming truck. The bus driver, the driver of the truck, and six Greyhound passengers were taken to the hospital with various injuries. An additional 20 uninjured passengers remained at the crash site waiting for a new bus.

Moore said some those injured were hesitant to go to the hospital, worried they would be stranded.

“Some people are still in pain, but some people didn’t want to go to the hospital because they were worried they would be stranded. If you get stranded out here you won’t get (a) refund…you won’t be able to make it home,” Moore said.

As of 2:30 this afternoon, some the injured passengers returned to the scene and boarded a new bus. Moore said some returned with stitches and neck braces- they did not want to be interviewed on the advice of an attorney. The crash is still under investigation.