How substance abuse during pregnancy leads to lasting difficulties

Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Neonatal abstinence syndrome is when a child is born with opiate withdrawal after their mother used illegal or prescription drugs or alcohol during pregnancy. It can have a lasting effect on the child throughout its life and sometimes, without the proper care, can lead to death.

ABC Big 2 sat down with families affected by this and looked at the programs in West Texas that are available to those battling against it.

This is a problem that continues to spread throughout the US but more specifically here in the Permian Basin. NAS is a growing epidemic but those in the community not affected by this directly, may never know about.

To help spread some awareness, an Ector County mother with personal experience battling this and also those who are working to stop this problem as soon as possible, spoke out about this disease.

“Of course it’s initially heartbreaking, we never want to see a child go through that, especially when it’s something that’s so out of their own control,” said Buckner’s Foster Care and Adoption Supervisor, Jayme McIntosh.

In the state of Texas alone, The Texas Children’s Hospital stated that the number of newborns affected by drugs has doubled since 2009 and in 2016 specifically 9.4 out of 1000 children in Texas were affected and that number doesn’t look to slow down.

Sara Hinshaw, the program director for Permian Basin Regional Counsel on Alcohol and Drug Abuse said, “It’s bad everywhere right? Our kids are falling through the cracks, some of our adults are falling through the cracks, and if we again just had more prevention and education in the forefront, then maybe afterwards, we wouldn’t need so much intervention.”

In the Permian Basin, there are many programs, like Buckner and PBRCADA that are working to lower that number.

Both said they see these instances on a regular basis, and it can become an endless cycle.

McIntosh emphasized, “We do see a lot, that with foster care and adoption that it is cyclical so sometimes adults never learned how to parent or cope with their own, emotional or maybe even behavioral needs, and so they do resort to using substances, or coping with substances.”

And agreed, this is a growing problem and it starts in the home.

“Things happen in the home, it’s a learned behavior, whether it’s history, that’s just repeating themselves in the cycle, that like you said, hasn’t been broken they’re trying to give these women and men the skills to be better parents for their children, to break that cycle that maybe they were lost in,” added Hinshaw.

Substance abuse can result in many lasting effects ranging from cleft lip, to long term developmental issues.

McIntosh said it can range from, “behavior problems, they can suffer developmental delays, they can struggle in school, they can have what’s called fetal alcohol syndrome, which affects their overall development and their ability to relate to other people, so we see that in a lot of our cases.”

Should a child be born addicted, the process of cleansing their system is a long, tiring process.

“If a child, a baby is born addicted, what’s gonna happen is they have to slowly feed that baby, that newborn, the drugs until it’s out of their system,” shrugged Hinshaw. “You know, heroin for example, you can’t just cold turkey that kind of stuff, because it can be deadly. So same thing with a baby, if that baby has had heroin, that entire nine months, of being grown and just developing, then they’re going to need some time afterwards, to actually be weened off that.”

A local mother and her husband, Amanda McDorman, have fostered four separate children and eventually adopted all of them. And each of them were born to mothers who abused drugs or alcohol during their pregnancy and therefore each have had lasting problems.

She said, as a mother and a person, this is a difficult situation to see.

“It’s frustrating, it’s frustrating, because I look at my children and I just wonder, how?,” she questioned. “How could a parent make those decisions that would affect these babies long term? And it’s just selfishness, really, and it affects their children and they don’t even see the effects that this has on it, can be even more overwhelming.”

Overall she said helping these children is what keeps her family going.

“It can be overwhelming, it can be very exhausting. But our children deserve it and so we will just continue, will continue our fight, everyday, every day,” she smiled.

There are many resources in the Permian Basin that are there for support or even just to receive information.

These programs hope that more education can be spread in an effort to prevent situations such as these in the future.

Here are some resources: