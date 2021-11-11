ORMC, SMMC making changes to visitation policy amid declining COVID-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline throughout the community, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center have both modified their visitation policies.

Effectively immediately, both hospitals will follow the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas State Department of Health relating to COVID-19.

Adults with coronavirus will be allowed one visitor between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily. Pediatric and Obstetric COVID-19 patients will be allowed two visitors. Case-by-case exceptions will be made for special circumstances such as end of life visitation.

“Decreasing COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates in our community makes us feel more comfortable amending our visitor restrictions,” said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “It is also the right move for our patients and their families while they are undergoing treatment.”

Both hospitals will also go back to their normal visiting hours for non-coronavirus patients. For ORMC, general visiting hours are now 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CCU patients will be allowed visitors from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For SMMC, general visiting hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both ORMC and SMMC will allow two visitors at a time for non-coronavirus patients.