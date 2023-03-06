ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Regional Medical Center will be hosting Mark Scotch, who will be speaking at the Permian Basin Kidney Center on Tuesday, March 7 at 4:30pm.

Mark Scotch is a living kidney donor and is well known for his cycling journeys along the “Organ Trail.” He’s made several cross-country trips since his kidney donation in 2020, as well as working to promote kidney health, living donor awareness and post-donation functionality.

“We are very excited to have Mr. Scotch here with us,” said Anand Reddy, M.D., and Asif Ansari, M.D. “March is National Kidney Month, and we can think of no better way to spread awareness about the need for living kidney donors than having Mark here in Odessa.”

Scotch’s fifth Organ Trail will begin on March 9 in Lubbock, on World Kidney Day. He plans on biking 1,500 miles over the next six weeks, ending the journey in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mark’s wife, Lynn Scotch, who also became a living kidney donor in January, will also be in attendance.

Reddy, the director of the Permian Basin Kidney Center, and Ansari, the PKC’s consultant nephrologist, said they hope the event will raise awareness of kidney health and the need for donors in the Permian Basin.

Approximately 3,000 new patients are added to the national kidney waiting list every month while 13 people die every day, waiting for a kidney to become available.

The Scotches hope their advocacy demonstrates how fulfilling life can be after donating an organ.

“The Organ Trail is all about generating awareness of the need for kidney donors, especially living kidney donors, but it’s also about showing people that even with one kidney, you can still lead a life full of activities, even if those activities are sustained and vigorous,” Mark Scotch said.

For more information about the event, please call Betty Harrold, Odessa Regional Medical Center director of business development.

For more information about kidney donation and Scotch’s current Organ Trail journey can be found on his website.